Nigeria star Victor Osimhen backed to destroy Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen's skill and offensive qualities have been praised by Jonathan Akpoborie, a former Wolfsburg and Super Eagles attacker.



In an interview with Soccernet, Akpoborie claimed that Osimhen possesses attributes that Nigeria can make the most of in the games against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.



He claimed that the Osimhen would be a proud addition to any top European club and that he is the striker that Nigerians have been clamouring for a long time.



“I saw that game (Napoli against Udinese) and he’s the real deal,” the former Hansa Rostock striker said.



”When Nigeria says they’re looking for a striker, that is the striker we are looking for. Any top club in Europe will be proud to have Osimhen today. And what Napoli do is play to his strength.



“They do everything for him to score goals that you see. He’s not playing to wait for the ball to come through the middle. Napoli most of the time go the wings and the pull-outs are what they give to him every time.



“If you watch Napoli play, about 70% of their attacks come from the wing because they know if they pull out, the boy has strength there.



“That’s what I believe Nigeria should be doing. That’s what the coach should be working on because that’s where our goals will come from.”



Osimhen who has scored 15 goals this season expected to lead the line when the Super Eagles face Ghana on the 25th and 29th of March.



Nigeria began camping on Sunday in Abuja but trained for the first time on Tuesday with 21 players present.



The Super Eagles will fly out via a chartered flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday morning.



The team is expected to land at the Kotoka International Airport before they embark on their trip to Kumasi for the first leg encounter which comes off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The team upon arrival will train at the match venue 24 hours before the game as stipulated by the competition regulations by CAF and FIFA.



Ghana and Nigeria will battle it out for one of the five tickets to represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.



The second leg encounter comes off four days' time at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja.



Nigeria were in Russia and are hoping to get to Qatar while Ghana are seeking a return after missing out on the 2018 edition which France won by beating Croatia in an entertaining final.