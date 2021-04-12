Nigeria resident doctors suspend dema strike after 10 days

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Resident doctors for Nigeria don suspend dia nationwide strike after 10 days.



Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) na im confirm di suspension to tori pipo.



"We suspend di strike about one hour ago. We dey responsible to Nigerians. Di goment done agree to some of our demands."



Earlier, di Nigerian goment bin sign Memorandum of Action (MoA) with di Resident Doctors - dis na di second MoA wey di two parties sign in two weeks.



Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, for interview too say, "di Saturday meeting become necessary to amend di first MoA wey dem bin sign with di striking doctors. In view of dis situation, we don set up five-man committee to harmonise di list of affected officers and dem give NARD 72 hours to produce valid list."



Di National Association of Resident Doctors bin start dia strike on April 1, 2021.



Di National Association of Resident Doctors get plenty demands from Federal goment wey include di immediate payment of salaries wey dem dey owe all House officers, regardless of quota system.



Dem dey also ask for upward review of di current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of di outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance, especially for state-owned-tertiary Institutions, among oda demands.



