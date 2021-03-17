BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria reply Niger Delta ex-militant leader wey form 'Biafra de facto Customary Goment'

Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader

Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader don form "Biafra de facto Customary Government", shortened as BCG to replace IPOB separatist group wey Nigeria Federal Goment ban and label terrorist organization.



Asari-Dokubo make dis announcement inside one video for im Facebook page calling on some of im brothers to join di struggle to 'freedom.'



Di former Niger Delta militant leader also promise security of lives and pipo under dis 'new goment' and also promise science and technology breakthrough.



Inside di over 20 minutes video, Asari-Dokubo tok about di plans of di new goment.



Im also release a statement through one Uche Mefor, wey identify himself as di Head of Information and Communication of di 'new goment'.



Mujahid Asari-Dokubo tok for inside statement, say na di injustice and marginalisation on di Igbos for various zones of di kontri be di reason for forming di new government.



Some part of di statement read: "We go set up provincial structures of goment starting wit provincial assemblies and provincial governance and administrators. Make nobody mistake say Biafra go worse pass Nigeria.



"Nobody fit stop us. Nobody fit block us as dem do for di first war. We no go fight any war wit anybody, we dey walk to freedom. We no go shoot any gun wit them, dem go prepare dia weapons, but dem no go get anybody to kill wit dia weapons," Asari tok for statement.



Since afta di 1967 Nigerian civil war popularly know as di "Biafra War" many groups including di Indigenous People of Biafra, [IPOB]; and di Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, [MASSOB] don dey agitate for di Igbo speaking part of Southern Nigeria to go dia separate way.





How Nigeria government react to BCG formation

Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed respond to di claims of di formation of Biafra Customary Govt by Asari Dokubo as theatre of di absurd by a joker wey dey attention.Oga Lai Mohammedsay di Nigerian government no go dey distracted by absurdity or give attention to Asari Dokubo as im be 'Entertainer'.He say dem go just take di report as one of those entertainment scenes.He say federal govmnent get a lot of things for dia hand than to attend to such issues.Asari Dokubo bin chop arrest under di civilian administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo for 2009 on top accuse of treason.Dokubo s arrest bin set off threats of violence by im followers against foreign oil interests for di delta region- wey generate di majority of Nigeria's oil- during dat time.