Nigeria prison break: Authorities say na 1,884 inmates gunmen free

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for Imo state confam say 1,844 inmates escape from di Owerri prison afta gunmen attack di prison for di early mor mor of Monday.



For inside statement wey di NCoS spokesman, Francis Enobore release, e say di gunmen wey dem still dey find bin use explosives blast administrative block wey dem make fit enta di prison yard.



Oga Enabore explain say 35 inmates no gree comot for cell during di prison break, but 6 out of dos wey escape don come back.



Also di Acting Controller-General of Corrections, John Mrabure don also order full investigation into di incident.



Dem also dey collabo wit other security organizations to begin search and recover operations to recapture all di inmates wey japa.



Attack on police headquarters, prison for Imo na terrorism act- President Buhari



Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don direct di security organizations for Imo state, Southern Nigeria and di intelligence agencies for di geo-political zones to go afta di terrorists wey attack Police Command Headquarters and di Correctional Facility for di state capital, Owerri for Monday.



Di President for inside statement condemn di attack and describe am as act of terrorism.



E say security must arrest di gunmen and punish dem under di full weight of di law.





