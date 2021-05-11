Nigeria presidency confam 'foolish' attempt to thief at Chief of Staff Abuja residence

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Some jaguda pipo bin attempt to break enta Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari house, Presidency tok.



Tori be say di jaguda pipo gain access into di Chief of Staf house wey dey inside Aso villa to tiff-tiff - but presidency say na lie.



Presidency tok say di pipo no succeed.



Garba Shehu wey be Senior Special Adviser to di President on Media and Publicity for im Twitter post say since di attempt to break into Gambari house fail, no need for Nigerians to worry.



"Di Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari don confirm say some foolish pipo attempt to burgle im house around 3:00am dis this morning (Monday) but di attempt turn out to dey unsuccessful.



"Professor Gambari, wey im house dey on di street next to di Villa don assure say noting dey to worry about from di incident," Shehu tok.



