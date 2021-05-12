Nigeria national grid collapse: Why Lagos, Kaduna and oda states dey experience power outage

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria electricity national grids don collapse and some parts of di kontri don enta darkness.



Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) say di kontri experience total system collapse wey cause voltage collapse for some parts of di grid at 11:01 am on Wednesday.



Three electricity distribution companies, Ikeja electric, Kaduna electric and Eko electric confam say dem dey experience power outage.



TCN say dem immediately begin grid recovery around 11:29 am and now, power don dey gradually return to oda parts of di kontri.



For interview wit BBC Pidgin, Ikeja electricity confam say dem bin get di power outage around 11 for morning, but dem restore di light at exactly 12:41 for aftanoon.



So as e be now, Ikeja electric get light to distribute to dia customers.



For twitter, Kaduna electric post di message, "Dear Esteemed Customers, We regret to inform you that the power outage currently being experienced across our franchise- Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states- is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. @GovKaduna @KBStGovt @Zamfara_state."



Kaduna distribution company promise to give dia customer as soon as di Transmission Company restore di light to di grid.



