Nigeria more deserving of a World Cup place than Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

On March 25, the Black Stars will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium. Speaking before the game, Nigeria's head coach says the country deserves a place in the World Cup.



In an interview with Ghanasportspages, the head coach was asked if they deserved a place in the World Cup.



“There is no doubt in my mind. I am a Nigerian, a full-blooded Nigerian, and if you asked me such a question, I think, without missing words, we deserve a place at the World Cup,” he stated.



After claiming that the Super Eagles are deserving of a spot in the World Cup, he noted that the Black Stars of Ghana is a very powerful side and that playing against Nigeria on any given day would be difficult and tight.



“It’s going to be a very tough game and a tight one as well,” Eguavoen added,



“We have a lot of mutual respect for one another, and when Ghana plays Nigeria and Nigeria plays Ghana, it’s always tough, it’s always tight. But you see, it’s going to boil down to us trying to go there (Ghana).



"We will play everything we can to try to win the game, in fact, both games, but with no disrespect because Ghana is a very strong side, individually and collectively. We will just go and fight and try to win the game,” he ended