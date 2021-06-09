Nigeria minister meeting wit ex-Niger Delta militant Tompolo: Major gist of weytin dem discuss

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Details of di meeting wey Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio get with ex-militants for inside creek for Delta state, south-south of di kontri don dey come out.



Afta di meeting wey happun on Thursday, 3 June, 2021, say e no get need for di ex-militants to give Federal goment ultimatum on top di matter wey concern di constitution of board into di Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC.



Akpabio tok dis one wen im dey address tori pipo afta im meeting wit ex militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo for Oporoza Town, Gbaramatu Kingdom Warri south LGA of Delta state.



Deputy Govnor of Delta state Kingsley Otuaro and oda stakeholders attend di meeting wey hold for inside creek for Oporoza.



Why Akpabio meet Tompolo?



On May 30, 2021, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo wey be former leader of di Movement for di Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, issue seven-day ultimatum say make federal goment constitute substantive board for NDDC.



Tompolo for di statement wey im bring out, tok say, di current situation wia sole administrator dey run di NDDC dey "unlawful and unacceptable to di people of di region."



Im also say e no make sense as NDDC wey belong to di entire region don turn to one man show.



"I don watch as tins be for NDDC. I for continue to watch but for di love of kontri I no go fit keep quiet.



"Na dis reason make I call on Mr President, members of di National Assembly and Security Agencies to work toward di constitution of di substantive board of the NDDC within few days to avert total breakdown of law and order wey go equally affect crude oil exploration and exploitation activities for di region.



"I hereby proclaim seven day ultimatum we go start from di date of dis publication to inaugurate di substantive board of di commission," Tompolo tok.



Federal goment take Tompolo threat serious as di Minister of Niger Delta affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio carry some pipo join bodi go meet wit di ex militant leader.



Outcome of Akpabio meeting



Senator Godswill Akpabio land for Delta state on Thursday afternoon before im carry boat enter Oporoza for di meeting.



Tori be say, di meeting hold for closed door, wit di Deputy Govnor of Delta state Kingsley Otuaro and oda stakeholders.



Otuaro tok say, "we no fit explain why dem dey run NDDC as an institution any how dem like sake of wetin dem call forensic audit. Di voice of di pipo be say, dia must substantive board of NDDC. We no fit allow our region to boil. Process dey in place. Di process wey dey be say, critical set of people dey work together to ensure say di process dey fast."



But Akpabio assure say federal goment dey sincere about di NDDC.



"We get robust discussion and consultation. Di meeting dey fruitful. Di consensus of stakeholders na say, need dey necessary for more representation for di NDDC and so we need to constitute di board.



"We gree say my office go fast-track di process of di constitution of di new board. We don also look wetin dey affect am.



"Di issue of ultimatum no be some tin wey I go like to tok about sake of say na sometin wey go eventually start wit me as di minister. Di major tin be say, we dey committed to work together to make sure say we give Niger Delta pipo wetin dem want." E tok.



