Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh lauds in-form Ghana target Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has lauded in-form Ghana target Eddie Nketiah following his impressive displays for Arsenal in recent games, claiming he could be the next big star at the club.



Nketiah, who has struggled for game time at the club so far this season started in the Gunners’ back-to-back victories over Chelsea and Manchester United, scoring twice at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday.



The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions this campaign, scored seven goals and provided one assist.



"22-year-old Eddie Nketiah gives me so much pleasure watching Arsenal go on the offensive.



"Strong, skillful, hungry, fast, and fun to watch. Is he Arsenal's next superstar? if encouraged, has the potential in my opinion!" Sunday Oliseh posted on his official Twitter handle.





Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah will decide his international future at the end of the season after confirming desire to feature for Ghana.The Ghana Football Associatio is far advanced in its move to capture the youngster from England as talks have been held already with the family of the player over the switch.The 22-year-old's Ghanaian team-mate Thomas Partey has also piled the pressure on the youngster who now is keen to make the move to play for the Black Stars with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar looming.