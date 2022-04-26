Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh lauds in-form Ghana target Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has lauded in-form Ghana target Eddie Nketiah following his impressive displays for Arsenal in recent games, claiming he could be the next big star at the club.
Nketiah, who has struggled for game time at the club so far this season started in the Gunners’ back-to-back victories over Chelsea and Manchester United, scoring twice at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday.
The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions this campaign, scored seven goals and provided one assist.
"22-year-old Eddie Nketiah gives me so much pleasure watching Arsenal go on the offensive.
"Strong, skillful, hungry, fast, and fun to watch. Is he Arsenal's next superstar? if encouraged, has the potential in my opinion!" Sunday Oliseh posted on his official Twitter handle.
