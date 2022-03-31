Nigeria is unlucky; it’s a pity they won’t be at the world cup - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo says he feels pity for Nigeria after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Super Eagles and the Black Stars faced off at the Moshood Abiola National Sports Stadium on Tuesday in the second leg of the world cup qualifiers playoff.



After a 1-1 draw at full time, Ghana qualified ahead of Nigeria on the away goal rule.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo said he is excited for the success of his team.



“I’m really delighted, exhausted, it was a tough match and we fought our way through.



“We had big problems especially in the first half, and through some changes, the players gave their tactics very well and still they [the Nigerians] had some good chances,” Otto Addo shared.



According to the Ghana coach, Nigeria was unlucky and it’s a pity they won’t be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“Our goalkeeper was there when we needed him and we had a little bit of luck also, because if you see the chances the Nigerians were better.



“I feel a bit pity for them but this is football, sometimes and we fought our way through,” Otto Addo added.



