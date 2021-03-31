Nigeria gunmen kill police, military personnel, burn security vehicles for Akwa Ibom

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Some unidentified gunmen for di early hours of Tuesday 30 March 2021 kill one Chief Superintendent of Police, Benedict Okoh Ajide and oda police officers for Essien Udim Local Goment Area of Akwa Ibom state.



Tori be say di gunmen down di house of Benedict Okoh Ajide and also kill some military officers and injure some odas but di exact number of officers no dey clear.



Di policemen and soldiers bin dey peacekeeping mission for di community wen di attacks happen and dem burn down some of dia hilux vehicles.



About four weeks ago, some gunmen bin attack one Police Station and burn down some parts of di police Station and some old vehicles wey dey parked inside di premises.



Sake of dis attacks, Akwa Ibom State Goment on 26 March, 2021 ban di use of motorcycles and tricycles AKA Keke Napep from 6pm to 7am for Essien Udim and two oda nearby local goment areas to check criminal activities.



Police for Akwa Ibom State Command never tok anytin about dis incident as di Police tok tok pesin,Odiko Macdon never respond to phone calls.