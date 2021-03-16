BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Nigeria govment to reopen Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu airports to international flights: All you need know

Na since March 23, 2020 last year govment close all international airports for di kontri

Federal Government for Nigeria don fix dates to reopen Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu airports for international flights.



Na Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announce di dates during di weekly briefing of di Presidential Task Force on Monday.



E say, dem plan to re-open Enugu airport on May 3, 2021 while Kano international airport go open April 5, 2021 and na April 15 dem dey plan to open Port Harcourt airport for international flights.



But di minister no really give details of how di operations go be wen dem open these international airports.



Oga Sirika say, "Pressure dey on us to open Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kano and of course, no be small work, to manage dis kain virus to dey able to open our departure up to oda areas of entry.



"We go do only one at a time and wetin dey good for the management of dis virus, e dey pain us wey we dey di civil aviation say our airports dey closed and our direct source of income dey affected as we dey find am really hard to pay salaries.



Na since March 23, 2020 last year authorities shut down all international airports for di kontri sake of di coronavirus pandemic but dem re-open only Lagos and Abuja international airport September 5 2020.