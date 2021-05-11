Nigeria goment set up panel to probe di suspended NPA boss as PDP call for Hadiza, Amaechi sack

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Federal goment of Nigeria don set up one panel wey go torchlight di allegations of corruption wey dem level against di suspended Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala-Usman.



Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi inaugurate di seven-man panel of enquiry for Abuja with di mandate to examine and investigate issues wey lead to di termination of pilotage and oda contracts of NPA.



Di panel na to investigate allegation of unremitted funds from the NPA under Hadiza - she don already clarify say di allegation na false.



Amaechi also tell di panel to, "to examine and investigate di administrative policies and strategies wey di suspended Managing Director adopt when she dey office and make dem confirm weda she comply wit extant laws and rules from 2016 till date."



Members of di panel na Suleiman Auwalu, Director, Maritime Services as di Chairman, Ben Omogo, Director, Organisation Design and Development, Co-Chairman, Hussani Adamu, Director, Procurement; and Blessing Azorbo, Director, Legal Services.



Odas na Mercy Ilori, Director, Transport Planning Coordination; Muhly-deen Awwal, Director, Human Resources Management; Gabriel Fan, Deputy Director, Legal Services, who serves as the secretary of the committee and three employees of Human Resources Management wey go serve as secretariat staff of di committee.



"Di panel go also confirm compliance with di terms of di respective contracts, court rulings and presidential directives," Amaechi add.



Some House of Reps members back di probe



Di minority caucus for di House of Representatives don ask di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate di Managing Director of di Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, over di alleged mismanagement of funds.



Minority Leader of di House, Ndudi Elumelu, for di statement wey im bring out say make EFCC take action wey go make di truth come out.



Elumelu add say di ruling party, All Progressives Congress don cripple di economy of Nigeria.



"We need more drastic step by anti-graft agencies to recover di stolen funds as well as prosecute all di pipo wey involve for di looting spree."



"Di minority caucus for di House of Representatives dey alarmed by di alleged looting of over N165bn operating surplus as well as oda diverted funds wey run into billions of naira, by top officials of di Nigerian Port Authority."



"Make di EFCC immediately start to investigate di Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman, and commence system-wide investigation wit di view to prosecute her, if found wanting."



PDP call for sack of Amaechi, Hadiza



Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dey demand di sack, investigation and prosecution of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and di suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman.



National publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan for statement say just like NPA, big corruption dey happen for Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).



Di PDP say Nigerians don tire for di kain level corruption wey dey happun under di current goment.



