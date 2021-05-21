Nigeria goment say dem no dey in a hurry to increase price of petrol

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigeria goment don tok say dem no dey in a hurry to increase di price of petrol despite di heavy 'burden of under-recovery.'



Di Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva tok say Federal Goment go retain di pump price of petrol at N162 per litre for June.



"We go retain di current price of petrol for di month of June until we conclude di ongoing engagement with organised labour."



Federal goment bring out dis statement afta one committee from Nigeria Governors Forum suggest for increase in petrol price.



On Wednesday, one committee wey Nigeria Governor Forum set up recommend make di price of petrol dey between N408.5/litre and N380/litre, and also call for sharp-sharp removal of petrol subsidy.



Dis recommendation don lead to serious reactions from Nigerians especially for social media platform and e don create fears plus panic among citizens.



But for di statement wey Timipre Sylva release on Friday, goment assure Nigerians say nothing like dat and advise petroleum products marketers to behave well.



"I go like to strongly urge petroleum products marketers not to do any activity wey fit affect di free flow of supply and distribution system wey dey ground."



Goment also advise pipo for public to avoid panic buying because di Nigeria National Corporation (NNPC) ger enof stock of petroleum product to keep di nation wet.



