Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho apologises for howler during playoff tie against Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has apologised to Nigerians for his howler in the playoff clash against Ghana.



The experienced goalkeeper was in the post for both legs of the playoff tie between Nigeria and Ghana last month as the two West African giants fought for qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Although Francis Uzoho will impress to keep a clean sheet in the first half, he had a game to forget in the second leg.



In a game played in Abuja at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, a shot from Thomas Partey in the 11th minute went under the Nigeria goalkeeper to give the Black Stars the lead.



That goal cost the Super Eagles as the team failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after falling victim to the away goal rule.



Through an Instagram post, Francis Uzoho has apologised to Nigerians, describing the incident as the worst moment in his career.



“This past couple of days have been the worst in my lifetime. I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the opposite.



“I know what football means to you all and to myself, I can’t promise not to make mistakes again, but I can promise not to give up until I bring back that smile on your faces. Thank you for the support and God bless,” Francis Uzoho posted on his social media.