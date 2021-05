Nigeria get new Army Chief as Buhari appoint Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigeria President Mohammadu Buhari don appoint Major General Farouk Yahaya as di new Chief of Army Staff.



According to statement from di Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu,



Major General Yahaya before im appointment be di General Officer Commanding 1 Division of di Nigerian Army and di present Theatre Commander of di Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit for di North East, with code name Operation HADIN KAI.