Nigeria football analyst charges coach Augustine Eguavoen to switch tactics against Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A top football analyst, McAnthony Anaelechukwu has charged Nigeria head coach, Augustine Eguavoen to switch tactics on Tuesday when the Super Eagles take on the Black Stars.



Nigeria and Ghana will lock horns later this evening in the second leg of the playoff tie in the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to McAnthony Anaelechukwu, some things did not go well in the first leg and hence Coach Augustine Eguavoen must change tactics and player selection for the reverse encounter.



“Eguavoen got his tactics wrong in the first leg by leaving Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze on the field,” McAnthony Anaelechukwu said in an interview with Vanguard.



He continued, “I expect him to keep Moses Simon on the bench. If he has other options, let’s try them. We don’t need to use wing play for the Ghanaians again. Let’s play direct football and see what it gets us.”



The crucial encounter between Nigeria and Ghana will kick off today at the Moshood Abiola National Sports Stadium.



The kick-off is at 17:00GMT.