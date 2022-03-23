Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo arrives in camp for Ghana clash despite injury fears

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spain-based defender, Kenneth Omeruo has arrived in Nigeria’s camp in Abuja ahead of the national team’s clash against Ghana in the playoff of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Leganes defender is one of the experienced players in the Super Eagles squad for the two-legged tie against the Black Stars this week.



Although there were fears he had suffered an injury and could miss the games, Kenneth Omeruo is doing well and has linked up with his colleagues at the team’s The Wells Carlton Hotel camp in Abuja.



In all, there are 18 players already in the camp of Nigeria including Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Emmanuel Dennis, and Innocent Bonke.



The four players arrived in camp on Tuesday morning and have taken part in the team’s training session this evening.



The first leg meeting between Ghana and Nigeria will be played on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The game is scheduled to be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and will kick off at 19:00GMT.