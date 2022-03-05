Nigeria declares fasting and prayers ahead of Ghana clash in 2022 World Cup playoff

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Samuel Ikpea, Chairman of the Nigeria Supporters Club has declared three days fasting and prayers to enable the Super Eagles to book a World Cup ticket at the expense of Ghana.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer Mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Ahead of the clash, the National Chairman of the Supporters Club has declared three days of fasting and prayers which will begin from March 22 to March 24, 2022.



“We can’t wait to be in Qatar. The World Cup playoff against Ghana will be difficult based on the rivalry between both countries and we learned the Ghanaians are banking on voodoo to pick the qualification ticket but as a God-fearing body, we’ll be venturing into three days of fasting and prayer to neutralize this” he said.