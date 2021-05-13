Nigeria constitutional review: Senate wan review 1999 Constitution - How e involve you

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria Senate wan review di 1999 constitution beginning wit zonal public hearing for di six geopolitical zones.



Dis move na to adjust di 1999 constitution, according to statement wey di Senate Committee on di Review of di 1999 Constitution.



Di Public hearing go hold for for 12 state capitals at di same time as centres.



Dis one mean say two centres per each of di zones for di kontri and go hold from Wednesday, 26th May to Thursday 27th May.



E dey free to attend to di general public according to di statement wey di Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege sign.



CONSTITUTION REVIEW: ZONAL PUBLIC HEARING HOLDS MAY 26, 27



The much-awaited zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution would hold from May 26 to 27.



The event which would simultaneously hold across 12 state capitals in Nigeria, would witness two public... pic.twitter.com/1quEFlWF2H



North Central



Jos Centre go represent Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue



Minna Centre - Nigeri, Kwara, Kogi and Abuja



North East



Bauchi Centre - Bauchi, Yobe and Borno



Gombe Centre - Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa



North West



Kaduna Centre - Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina



Sokoto Centre - Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara



South East



Owerri Centre - Imo and Abia



Enugu Centre - Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra



South South



Asaba Centre - Delta, Edo and Bayelsa



Port-Harcourt Centre - Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom



South West



Lagos Centre - Lagos Oyo and Ogun



Akure Centre - Ondo and Osun



Wetin dem wan tok for di Zonal Public Hearing?



The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution cordially invites you to its Zonal Public Hearings as detailed below. pic.twitter.com/L9ZkwBYanm



— Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (@OvieOmoAgege) May 12, 2021



Na sixteen main issues dem dey follow tok for inside dis public hearing.



- Gender Equality and Women Participation for goment

- Di Federal Structure for governance and power sharing

- Local Goment autonomy

- Revenue Allocation

- Establishment of State Police

- Justice reform for judiciary

- Electoral reform

- Socio-economic rights as dem write an for Chapter II of di constitution

- Residency and Indigeneship

- Removal of immunity for criminal cases

- How long e suppose take for Passage of Appropriation Bill

- State and Local government creation

- Independence of Accountant General, Auditor General and Attorney General of di Federation

- FCT Administration

- Di way di Legislature dey operate

- Constitutional roles for Traditional leaders



