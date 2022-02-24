Nigeria coach reveals why Ademola Lookman is needed in Ghana clash

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief coach of Nigeria, Emmanuel Amuneke, has disclosed why the addition of Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman would be vital in their quest against Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup playoff.



According to the Super Eagles coach, Lookman’s inclusion in the Super Eagles attack would add value to the team.



In an interview with Daily Post, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner explained that Lookman’s regular action for the Foxes would sharpen him for the task against the Black Stars.



“He is a great addition to the team; a player who is ready to give his best anytime he is called upon,” Amuneke stated.



He added, “playing regularly for Leicester City shows he has come of age and ready for the big occasion. That explains why we need him in our fold. I am happy he has agreed to join.”



FIFA cleared Ademola Lookman to switch allegiance from England to Nigeria in January 2022.



This season, the forward has scored four goals in 17 league appearances for Leicester City.



