Nigeria coach quits after losing World Cup ticket to Ghana

Coach Augustine Eguavoen has resigned from his position as Head Coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.



His decision to step down as the Head coach of the Super Eagles comes days after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Super Eagles' quest to reach their 4th consecutive World Cup was halted after they drew 1-1 with the Black Stars who qualified on away goal rule.



Eguavoen was handed the post as interim coach of the Super Eagles before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The former Nigerian player led the team to 3 straight wins at the group stages of the AFCON 2021 and lost at the knockout phase to Tunisia.



He stepped down as the head coach of the team after the African tournament but was later reinstated to lead the team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.



Following his resignation as the coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen thus returns to his post as the Technical Advisor of the Super Eagles.



