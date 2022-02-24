Nigeria coach facing selection headache ahead of Ghana game

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to face Nigeria on March 25 & 29



Lookman cleared to play for Nigeria



Nigeria’s technical team scouts for more players abroad



Nigeria’s Technical Team are reportedly facing headache over which strikers to call up for their crucial match against Ghana’s Black Stars in their 2022 World Cup playoff game.



The Super Eagles have several strikers who are hitting incredible numbers for their respective clubs in Europe.





According to former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babaginda coach Augustine Eguavoen has been handed a huge task in selecting the right strikers to lead the line for the team.



The former Ajax star in an interview with Completesports.com noted that the impressive form of Victor Osimhen, Sadiq Umar, Odion Ighalo and Lookman Ademola may give Eguavoen a big headache.



“There is no doubt that the current strikers in the Super Eagles are not doing badly in Europe. The likes of Osimhen, Ighalo, Sadiq and others are banging the goals for their respective clubs and it’s a sign of good things to come for the team.



“Again, this will definitely give Eguavoen a serious headache in terms of who to select for the game against Ghana. If he gets the right strikers to start then the team will pick the ticket for Qatar.”



The Black Stars would host Nigeria in the first leg on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before travelling to face Nigeria for the reverse at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on March 29.



The winner of the match will be part of five African teams who would play at the world showpiece in Qatar.