Nigeria coach Augustine Eguaveon satisfied with preparations ahead of Ghana clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Super Eagles head coach, Augustine Eguavoen has adopted a new strategy in the team's preparations ahead of the crucial World Cup playoff first leg against Ghana.



Nigeria opened camp on Sunday and has been preparing ahead of the first leg.



Coach Eguavoen in charge of the Super Eagles training, has been taking the players through more tactical work instead of rigorous physical exercise.



The former Nigeria international says he is satisfied with the fitness of his team ahead of the game.



"I am very satisfied, you can see that the boys are ready to go. The good thing is that they are in season, they are in form and their confidence is very high.



“Hopefully, we’ll have two more training sessions before the game, anything more than that will be suicidal. It is more of tactical talks than physicality now. We are ready to go.”



Nigeria on Tuesday evening held their first training session ahead of their match against Ghana's Black Stars on Friday.



Twenty-one Super Eagles players were present, according to the official Super Eagles handle on Twitter.



The team had their light practice with a corridor passing game after Victor Osimhen joined the group on Tuesday evening, bringing the total number of players in camp to twenty-one.



In videos made available by NFF TV, the coaches were also present to observe the players' progress while keeping a careful eye on them.



Some of the players would need to get back to match fitness as they haven’t tasted much action at their clubs since returning to their base after the African Cup of Nations.



William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina haven’t seen action at all since returning from a disappointing AFCON outing in January and would need to be fit for the game as they are some of the regulars in the team.



Watford's Oghenekaro Etebo is another player who needs to swiftly regain match sharpness, as he has been out for a long time and will require playing time to re-establish his springy.



They began camping on Sunday in Abuja.



The Nigeria team will fly out via a chartered flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday morning.



The team is expected to land at the Kotoka International Airport before they embark on their trip to Kumasi for the first leg encounter which comes off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The team upon arrival will train at the match venue 24 hours before the game as stipulated by the competition regulations by CAF and FIFA.



Ghana and Nigeria will battle it out for one of the five tickets to represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.



The second leg encounter comes off four days time at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja.