Nigeria claims Ghana plans to use COVID-19 to unsettle their squad

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

According to the Punch, Ghana authorities planning to unsettle the Super Eagles before their first leg qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in Kumasi.



The report states that Ghana has realized that the team will be defeated on Friday so football officials are planning to use COVID-19 to try and target the key players in the Super Eagles squad.



The Punch alleged that a source told them this "plan" saying:



“I was told two weeks ago of a plot by the Ghanaians to make sure they defeat Nigeria in the first leg by a wide margin. My Ghanaian contact told me to tell the NFF to instruct their team that they shouldn’t eat anything at the hotel, including drinking and bathing water.”



“This afternoon, they called me again. Now, I learnt they’ve hatched another plot to destabilise or disqualify the Eagles star players. What they want to do is that they will claim that the (COVID-19) certificates presented by our key players are not tenable, that they will have to conduct their own tests. Even if they later clear the players, the players would have been discouraged, because it would come late.” the Punch's source added.



The Super Eagles are in Kumasi preparing for the game on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.



