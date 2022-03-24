‘Nigeria behave like big boys but they’re our little babies’ – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana Football Association president, Edwin Simone Kurt Okraku has reacted to Nigeria’s Sports Minister’s comment ahead of Friday’s clash in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



In an interview before the crucial 2022 World Cup playoff game between Ghana and the Super Eagles, he said the Black Stars must stand up and be counted.



“It’s that time of the year where every Ghanaian will have to stand up and be counted. It’s that time of the year where our country’s pride is at stake,” he told Joy Sports.



“It’s that time of the year where Ghana must be at the Mundial, but before we do that, we have a common foe, the Super Eagles of Nigeria. They come across as our little babies, but they pretend to be the big boys.”



This comes after Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, also said the Super Eagles “will beat the sh*t” out of Ghana.



Speaking to the technical crew of the Super Eagles on Wednesday morning, he noted that Nigeria will not settle for a draw.



“We’re not going to play a draw in Ghana, honestly. We’ll beat the shit out of them,” Dare said in a video that has gone viral.



“These guys should just go out, there’s insurance to their next match. There’s insurance there and there’s insurance here.”



Ghana hold a better head-to-head record over their West African rivals and have not lost to Nigeria in over 16 years.



The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



By: D. N. A. MENSAH, Daily Mail GH







