Nigeria begins preparations for Ghana battle with 12 players in camp

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Super Eagles have started preparations for the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana's Black Stars. 12 players reported to the team's Abuja camp.



William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Shehu Abdullahi, and Francis Uzoho are among the early birds in camp.



Babafemi Raji, the team's media officer, revealed to Thisday that additional players were anticipated to arrive at the camp yesterday night before the last batch arrived in Abuja today.



Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa, was seen upon landing at the airport on Sunday, he did not enter the camp until yesterday.



The Turkish Super Lig's Fatih Karagumruk winger joined his international colleagues ahead of the team's departure to Kumasi to face the Black Stars in the first leg of the last qualifier on Friday, March 25.