Nigeria beats Ghana in the latest FIFA World Rankings

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Despite missing out on the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Nigeria's Super Eagles are ahead of Ghana's Black Stars in the latest FIFA world rankings.
The Super Eagles were rated 30th on FIFA's March rankings, which were revealed on Thursday.
Ghana's Black Stars are ranked 60th in the world, whereas Senegal's national team is ranked first in Africa and 20th in the world.
Morocco is the continent's second-best team, while Nigeria is the continent's third-best squad.
Egypt, Tunisia, and Cameroon are fourth, fifth, and sixth in the rankings, respectively.
