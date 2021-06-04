Nigeria be Failed State?

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Di Nigerian goment say anyone wey declare di kontri as failed state sake of di security wahala wey e dey face, no get common sense.



Di Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed yarn dis one as e react to wetin Council on Foreign Affairs for US tok about Nigeria.



E say Nigeria dey at a point of no return wit all di signs of a failed state.



Na former U.S ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell and president Emeritus of World Peace Foundation, Robert Rotberg na dem give di report



But oga Lai say di fact say Nigeria di face security mata and e dey do everytin to tackle am, no make am a failed state and dat even though di Council for Foreign Relations na prominent top US policy tThink Tank, dia opinion no reflect dat of di United states.



Oga Muhammed further explain give say di criteria for failed states, Nigeria neva meet am and so dem no go fit term am as failed state.



Campbel Doomsday Prediction go fail



Di minister say no be di first time wey di diplomat di predict say di kontri go fail or break up



and dat dem even say di kontri go break up for 2015



But dia doomsday predictions don fail again.



Wetin be Failed State?



Dia is no agreed definition of waiting a failed state mean but most dey for kontri wey dem declare as failed state.



But according to Fund For Peace wey di responsible to produce di fragile state index, failed state na kontri wey no fit perform two functions-



one e no fit project authority over im territory and people and e no fit protect im national boundaries.



Dis one mean say if any kontri no fit fulfil di administrative and organisation task to provide minimum public service to di pipo and wey di pipo no longer believe dia goment dey legit.



Failing states na product of collapse of di power structure of a country wey suppose support law wey automatically fit trigger internal violence.



di Primary condition wey di make pipo refer to a state as failed na





if di kontri lack kontrol over im armed forces, militias

Lack control over territory within national borders

Failure to provide public services

High level corruption for goment

High level of refugees wey wan leave di kontri

Poor functioning economy

internal collapse of law and order