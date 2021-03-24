Nigeria armed youths clash with sojas for Ariaria-Aba leave pipo dead

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Residents of Aba on Wednesday experience shoot out between group of armed jaguda pipo and security agencies, eyewitness tell BBC.



According to di report wey BBC get, di gun battle start in di early hours of Wednesday, March 24, 2021.



Some unknown gunmen wey carry motorcycle begin serious shooting against officers of di Nigerian army wey dey for one checkpoint for Ariaria Aba, Abia State.



One senior goment official for di south eastern state of Abia confam say di attack lead to di deaths of di armed pipo.



BBC Pidgin no fit at dis time verify di number of pipo wey die for di incident.



But eyewitnesses say dem hear gun shots for a very long time all night from Tuesday midnight into Wednesday morning.



Remember say on Monday unknown gunmen bin don ambush police officers for one checkpoint for Agu Eze Amaogudu , Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of di South Eastern State.



Di three officers wey dem kill na Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu, PC Ama Ifeanyi.



Geoffrey Ogbonna, Police tok tok person for Abia State bin tell BBC say apart from say dem dey kill Police officers, di gunmen dey also tif arms and ammunition of di officers wey dem kill and burn di police patrol van.



But for di latest incident for Ariaria di soldiers repel di armed men.



Chief John Okiyi Kalu, di Commissioner of Information for Abia State confam di Ariaria attack .



But Kalu blame di attack on top some politicians for di state, just as im warn say di state goment no go condone any act of violence



"As you know, di goment release statement earlier today on di security report wey we receive wey concern di movement of some young pesins wey dem bin import into Aba because of di election. Di Information wey we get be say di group of hoodlums wey we never fit sabi confront security agents around di area wey lead to dia death.



"Now, we wan continue to tell those wey wan engage for criminality say Abia State dey unsafe for dem.



"We (State goment) no go allow criminals and those wey wan attack or confront security agents under any guise. We go continue to ensure di safety of Abia State pipo and we dey tok say make politicians no carry violence from outside enter our state.



"Abia na one of di most secure states for Nigeria and dis administration go make sure say e remain like dat," Kalu tok.



Everi attempt from BBC to get di military reaction on top wetin happen hard well well as di officers wey we meet for Ariaria tok say dem no get approval to follow media pipo tok.