Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo neva declare interest to be President for 2023

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Office of di Vice President of Nigeria don deny any connection wit one volunteer group wey dey mobilise support for Professor Yemi Osinbajo for di 2023 presidential election.



Inside statement wey di VP office release, dem tok say dem no get any connection wit di group and say wetin di group dey do na "unnecessary distraction."



"Prof. Osinbajo neva eclare any interest at-all at-all for di 2023 election, but instead im wan focus on working for im capacity as Vice President for di current goment to address all di serious issues for di kontri and tins wey dey worry Nigerians, plus to find permanent solution to di security challenges."



One group, di "supportosibanjo.ng group" dey try ginger Nigerians to come join dem support Osinbajo for di 2023 presidential elections.



Details about di group website and di advert for pipo to join dem dey currently trend for WhatsApp and dem claim say di VP don "quietly" declare interest for di coming election.



