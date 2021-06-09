Nigeria #TwitterBan: Twitter policy plus how Pastor Adeboye, oda Nigerians still dey tweet

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Nigeria federal goment suspension on di use of microblogging platform Twitter dey experience partial compliance among Nigerian users, BBC report.



Federal goment on Friday throw Nigerians off balance wen dem announce say Nigeria don suspend di use of Twitter for di kontri.



Nigeria presidency for statement wey Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to di president sign later explain say "Plenty problems dey wit di social media platform for Nigeria, wia misinformation and fake news wey dem spread through am don get real world violent consequences. All di while, di company don escape accountability.



"Nevertheless, di removal of President Buhari tweet dey disappointing. Di censoring seem to base on misunderstanding of di challenges wey Nigeria dey face today."



Di chief Law officer for di kontri wey be di Attorney General of di federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami further explain di implication of di continuous use of twitter by anybody, organization or group for Nigeria.



Inside statement wey di special assistant on Media and Public Relations to di ministry, Umar Gwandu release on 5 June, Malami "direct di Director of Public Prosecution of di Federation (DPPF) for di Office of di Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and start shaparly, di process of prosecution of violators of di Federal Government order on di De-activation of operations of Twitter for Nigeria."



But Nigerians still dey Tweet - infact some goment officials and agencies still dey use twitter.



Pastor Adeboye, VIPs, goment officials still dey Tweet



Afta federal goment make di pronouncement about Twitter ban on Friday some influential pesin including goment officials especially govnors still use di platform pass dia message.



Di latest na di General overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye wey say im church "dey for more dan 170 kontris. Di tweets here dey in accordance to Article 19 of di UN universal declaration of Human Rights."



Oyo state govnor Seyi Makinde on Saturday post for Twitter say federal goment no do well to suspend di microblogging platform.



On Sunday Ondo state govnor Rotimi Akeredolu also use di im Twitter handle condemn di attack wey happen for Igangan Ibarapa Local goment area of Oyo state.



Kaduna state govnor Nasir El-Rufai also di platform retweet tori on Saturday.



Goment warn broadcast stations



Nigeria National Broadcasting Commission on Monday direct all broadcast stations for di kontri to suspend di usage of Twitter wit immediate effect.



Di commission direct broadcast stations to "de-install Twitter handles and stop dey use Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially phone-in."



Acting Director-General of di NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, give dis directive inside statement e release on Monday wey e title: "Suspend Twitter handles."



FG summon envoys



Di Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema invite foreign kontris for wetin im describe as "friendly" meeting over Nigeria decision to suspend twitter.



Ambassador of United States, Ireland, British Deputy High commissioner, Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, and delegation of European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS insist say "free access to social media dey important and we dey happy say goment dey tok wit Twitter."



But afta di Oga Onyeama tell BBC Pidgin say Nigeria don give condition for Twitter to continue dia operation for di kontri.



"Sake of di security situation for di kontri and how pipo dey use Twitter to cause security katata for naija, need dey for Twitter to ensure responsible use of di platform," im tok.



