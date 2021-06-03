Nigeria Senate pass bill wey go end BSC/HND discrimination - See wetin e mean for graduates

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigerian Senate don pass di bill wey go put an end to di discrimination between University degree (Bsc) and di Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate holders for di kontri.



Di Joint Committee on Establishment and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, bin present di report for di floor of di house and senate approve clauses 1-6 as amended.



Chairman of di Joint Committee, Senator Ibrahim Shekerau for im report say di "enactment of di bill go cancel and stop di discrimination wey dey between First Degrees and Higher National Diploma for di purpose of employment in Nigeria,".



Di bill according to am, go also free pipo wey be HND holders from any hindrance plus e go ensure balanced treatment wit their counterparts from other higher tertiary institutions for Nigeria.



E add join say if dem cancel di existing difference between HND holders and Universities graduates, e go clear di huge manpower needs of Nigerians, ensure social justice and improve corporate governance, e go also encourage patriotic contributions among HND employees in both public and private sectors.



Wetin dey di Bill



Di Bill wey Senator Patrick Ayo Akinyelure sponsor wan resolve di long time controversy, discrimination, wage and entry level difference against HND holders wey dey work for di public and private sectors of di economy.



E also wan promote Nigeria technological advancement wey go encourage many qualified candidates to pursue polytechnic and technological studies.



Senator Akinyelure for im lead debate during di second reading of di Bill tok say di discrimination against HND holders fit destroy di nation policy thrust wey be to get growing technological and scientific based society.



Wetin di bill go mean for Nigerian graduates



Di Senate President, Ahmad Lawan tok say "di issue of discrimination between Bsc and HND holders don dey ground tey tey but dis bill wey dem pass go serve as motivation for polytechnic graduates."



E call on public and private sectors to make sure dem implement di bill provisions as soon as di President, Muhammadu Buhari sign am into law.



For 2019, Nigeria House of Representatives bin pass di Bill and to ensure compliance, di house put fine for anybody or organization wey kick against am. Corporate organization go pay five million naira, individual offender go pay one million naira.



According to provisions of di bill, "First Degrees and Higher National Diplomas for di same profession or fields go dey di same and go receive di same treatment."



"Holders of First Degrees and Higher National Diplomas for di same profession or field go get equal treatment and opportunity for career placements, career placements progressions, admission to further studies and in any other form whatsoever in consideration of status as graduates of Nigerian Tertiary Institutions of Higher Learning."



Hon Edward Pwajok, chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business wey chook mouth for di bill say di "discrimination" against polytechnic graduates "no get moral justification" and e go make international community look down on di status of educational institutions for di kontri.



Di lawmaker tok say plenty segregation dey for employment level, as "those wey get first degree dey placed on grade level 8, while those with HND dey placed on grade level 6 or 7."



E add join say di discrimination show for salaries as some organisations pay degree holders N100,000 for entry level, while their counterparts with HND dey collect N70,000.



Ilaro Polytechnic Upgrade



Meanwhile, Nigeria Senate on Tuesday also pass bill to upgrade di federal polytechnic Ilaro Ogun state to Federal University of Technology.



Dis mean say di students wey go graduate from the school go dey go home with degree certificate no more HND certificate once dem implement di bill.



Senator Solomon Adeola of Lagos West wey sponsor di bill say im begin di process since 2017 for di 8th senate but di bill no survive till im present am again to di 9th Senate.



Di senator say di upgrade go help increase spaces for university admission in Nigeria and go help boost technology education training for di kontri.



