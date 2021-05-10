Nigeria Rivers State Govnor Wike don review curfew from 7pm to 6am across di state

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike don review di dusk to dawn Curfew wey dey di State from 10pm to 6am to 7pm to 6am beginning from tomorrow Tuesday 11th May 2021.



Dis dey follow attacks on security personnel wey happen on Friday 7 May, 2021 wia seven Policemen die for three separate attacks wey di jaguda men launch for Rumuji Divisional Police Station, Special Police checkpoint for Choba and Elimgbu Police Station along di East West Road.



Governor Wike for State Broadcast say dem discover say di attackers disguise as security officers and move from Oyigbo local goment to launch di attacks.



Di Governor condole wit di families of di police officers and di Nigerian Police force for di death of the officers, come direct all security agencies to enforce di new time for di curfew even as Police don begin manhunt for di attackers.



Di Rivers State Goment bin don put 10pm to 7am curfew after gunmen attack security personnel for Ikwerre and Abua/Odual local goments over two weeks ago wia eight security personnel die.



How di recent attack happun?



On Friday 7 May 2021 night at about 10:30pm, unknown gunmen drive in two branded Hilux vans, attack di special check point for Choba bridge, wia dem kill two Policemen on duty and set ablaze a private car wey belong to one of di Policemen.



Police tok-tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni for statement say, similar attack also happen for Rumuji Police Station by di same hoodlums wey kill two Policemen on duty and burn down one Police patrol vehicle. However, di Police put up resistance wey no allow di hoodlums to gain access into di Police station.



But as di exchange of fire, dey go on, two of di attackers get fatal wound and die on di spot.



Di statement say di third attack happen for Elimgbu Police Station buy dem kill three officers for that attack but di serious fire engagement make dem to abandon dia Hilux van wit bullet holes while dem escape with various degrees of gunshot wounds with a snatched Sienna bus.



Di engagement by di Police, also forced dem to abandon di Sienna car dem dey use escape for Refinery junction, while some of dem again escaped with bullet wounds.



