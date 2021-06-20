Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, MTN group meeting - Wetin we learn

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigeria President meet a team from MTN group on Friday 18th June, 2021.



Muhammadu Buhari say im believe say e go be useful opportunity to discuss how Nigerian goment fit make di telecommunications company to run dia business easily.



Di Nigerian leader say im goment dey implement a number of policies and programmes to ensure say institutions like MTN get conducive environment for doing business in di kontri.



MTN na one of di largest telecommunications network inside di west African kontri.



Di development of Nigeria Digital Economy don position di telecommunication sector as a leading light in di Nigerian economy, Buhari add.



Information and Communications Technology sector show as di fastest growing sector in both di fourth quarter of 2020 and di entire year 2020, based on the Report by the National Bureau of Statistics.



Na wetin di president reveal to MTN group during di meeting.



Di sector's 14.70% double digit growth rate play a principal role in supporting our country to exit di recession wey COVID-19 pandemic cause.



President Buhari add say dem don identify and address di key challenges wey affect di growth of di digital economy sector.



One of such challenges na di high Right of Way costs and anoda be di vandalisation of critical national infrastructure.



"I dey happy to note say di Right of Way charges don stop for a maximum of N145/linear metre.



"And I don give directives for di protection of Critical National Infrastructure and dis don address di issue of vandalisation of such infrastructure." Buhari tok.



Service providers should always appreciate the effort of government and not undermine it.



Im tell MTN to continue to support goment efforts by expanding high quality connectivity to Nigerians in unserved and underserved areas



"Nigeria na your most lucrative market in Africa, Asia and di Middle East, as well as di source of a third of di income of the entire MTN Group.



" As such, we beg you to offer top-of-di-range and affordable service to Nigerians.



President Muhammadu Buhari particularly, say im goment go like MTN to continue to support dia efforts:



Dis go be by improving di Quality of Service and enabling a downward price review of di cost of data and oda services, in view of your large market in Nigeria.



