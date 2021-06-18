Nigeria President Buhari visit Borno state to 'assess security'

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari start im one-day working visit to Borno state, north-eastern Nigeria on Thursday.



Di state governor, Babagana Zulum say di president visit to "assess di security situation and inaugurate some of di projects" wey both di federal and state governments dey do during di one-day working visit.



Borno na di base for Boko Haram fighters wey dey trouble di kontri for over 10 years now and na di state suffer pass for di whole of Nigeria as far as insecurity dey concern.



Govnor of di state Babagana Zulum urge Borno pipo to show support and dey orderly during di presido visit.



During im last visit for 12 February, 2020 some pipo bin shout 'Ba mayi' 'Ba mayi' meaning 'we no do' 'we no do' as Buhari dey comot from Shehu of Borno palace.



According to press release from Borno goment some of di tins wey di presido go do during im visit include:





To assess di security situation for di state

To launch some projects wey govnor Zulum initiate

Launch 4,000 out of di 10,000 houses wey goment wan build for displaced pipo from Boko Haram war

Di Borno goment statement hail Buhari for di 10,000 houses initiative wey dem say go go long way to help displaced pipo.On 12th of February, 2020 as Buhari dey leave Shehu of Borno palace for one area wey dem dey call Yan Nono, some pipo start to shout 'We no do' in Hausa language as Buhari convoy dey pass.Dat time di presido go condole Borno pipo after onne serious attack by Boko Haram leave many pipo dead.Dat time Shehu Garba wey be presido Buhari tok-tok pesin tok say pesin wey do di video and post am for social media no do justice to Borno pipo wey dey very hospitable and kind."I follow for di trip and most important thing na say most of di pipo welcome and thank us for di things we dey do.""But e wan group wey say dem no want and i use my ear hear dat one too." Dis na wetin Garba Shehu yan at di time.For many years, insecurity for Borno state, north east Nigeria, make pipo suffer plenty for di hands of Boko Haram insurgents. Dis na why for 2015 dem give nearly all dia vote to oga Buhari; still re-elect am 2019 wit up to 94% vote.