Nigeria National Security Adviser latest on Buhari $1bn military equipment dem never see

Di Office of di National Security Adviser (ONSA) for Nigeria say dem no say money wey di goment of Muhammadu Buhari release to take buy military equipment and weapons disappear.



Babagana Monguno, wey be di kontri national security adviser accuse how some local tori pipo wey report on di interview im do with BBC Hausa service.



Inside di statement wey im office release on Friday, Monguno deny im tok say under di former service chiefs, di money to take buy equipment for di armed forces miss, as some Nigerian media bin report.



E say wetin im tok for di interview na say Buhari release plenty money for equipment but say na two problems fit dey: one, wia di amount dem order no reach, and second wia wetin dem order never land.



Di mata, according to ONSA na case of Monguno tok one tin, local tori go report anoda.



Dis dey come after recent high cases of insecurity don cause pipo to kweshion why di kontri never deal wit di mata.



E no dey clear if di money di interview dey about na one $1bn project money to take buy military equipment under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan goment.



Dat mata later turn to corruption court case wey land di former national security adviser Dasuki Sambo for prison.



Wetin Monguno tok for di interview?



Di National Security Adviser bin dey respond to kweshions about money wey Nigeria goment don release to fight insecurity in di past.



"No one sabi wetin happen to di money, but by God's grace di president go investigate to find out wia e go or wia di equipment go," Monguno tok.



During BBC interview on Friday, Monguno tok say di new service chiefs no meet di money wey goment don bin approve to use buy arms wen dem enta office.



"We no know wia di money go to. Di president don give out some money for equipment but di equipment neva arrive," e tok.



"Di president don do im best by making sure say e release plenti funds for di buying of weapons wey dem neva receive, di equipment neva come yet. Now di president don employ new hands wey fit come with new ideas. I no dey tok say those wey don retire steal di funds, no. But dey fit don use di funds for oda ways wey dey unknown to anybody at present.



"Mr President go investigate those funds. As we dey tok with you now, di state governors, di Governors Forum don start to dey raise questions for dat direction. Dem don release $1 billion, dem son release dat and dat, and nothing seem to changing. So I assure you say di president no go take dis lightly.



"Di funds dey nowhere to be found and dey neva see di weapons and di newly appointed service chiefs don declare say dem never seen di weapons. Maybe dem dey are on di high seas, on dia way coming from wherever dem buy di weapons, some still fit dey come from di United States, England or oda place, but for now nothing dey on ground. I never see anything, service chiefs also never seen anything."



Monguno add say di matter go dey investigated.



On how di goment no tackle di security situation for di kontri, e tok say: "No be di red flag don cause dis problem. Di president don do im best to comot money but dem use am buy di equipment."