Nigeria JAMB latest news: Di exam body scrap email use, introduce di use of mobile app and code for UTME and direct entry registration

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

As from Thursday, April 15, di use of email no go dey necessary for di registration of di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry.



Di Registrar of di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede wey give di give di informate say dis na to protect candidates from dubious cyber cafe operators wey go wan use advantage say dem dey register candidates go tiff dia email passwords to do mago mago.



He say candidates go only need to use dia email afta dem don successful complete dia registration exercise and wen dem need access to information about di examination.



Di JAMB oga say di board don introduce new system wey go make sure say candidates information no dey exposed to dubious cyber cafe operators and jaguda pipo wey wan use di opportunity of registration tiff candidates email passwords to scam dem.



Wetin be di new system



Di oga patapata of JAMB, Prof Isha'q Oloyede say candidates mobile phone na di only major tool candidates need to take carry out all di registration processes.



He say, di board don come up wit mobile app wey go allow candidates fit register or do anything dem wan do.



Candidates go also fit send SMS to 55019 code. Di code option, he explain, go allow candidates check dia admission and oda verification via SMS.



Dem fit print dia examination slip, result notification slip or ticketing anywhere wit di candidate JAMB registration number only.



Candidates go provide dia email addresses only afta di 2021 UTME/DE registration exercise don dey declared closed by JAMB through (a) Mobile APP wey dey registered on his/her phone or (b) Send di word email (space then di email address) on his/her registered phone to 55019 via text message.



Dem go send di message to di 55019 code two times for validation and to prevent typographical error.



Dis na to update dia profile wit JAMB as dem no go use email again to access dia profile but di email go serve as communication too wit di candidates.



Oga Oloyede also say di organization don cancel di use of cash transaction for Computer-Based Test centres wey JAMB dey use. Instead, na Automated Teller Machine cards dem go dey accept.



E say di move na to frustrate di plans of touts, wey dey always hang around JAMB CBT centres and to prevent illegal charges.



