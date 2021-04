BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

One pesin don die afta gunmen attack prison for Owerri, Imo state capital for south east Nigeria.



According to tori, dis wan happun around midnight and e never clear if prisoners escape.



Some footage ontop social media also reveal di sounds of gunfire wey dem fire.



E no dey clear who carry out di attack at di moment.



Our reporter wey dey ground dia say dem shoot one inmate dead as e bin dey try to escape.