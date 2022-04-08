Nigeria FA’s dependent on foreign-based players blamed for Super Eagles defeat to Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Nigerian international, Bright Omokaro has blamed the football federation’s reliance on foreign-based players for the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, losing out to sworn rivals Ghana in the playoffs.



Omokaro believes that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) favours foreign-born or based overseas players over local talent.



“In the past, a player can’t get an automatic shirt in the Eagles… he has to fight for it with other players in his position,” said Omokaro, who represented Nigeria at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, as quoted by The Guardian.



“But now, the NFF does not pay attention to the NPFL and grassroots football anymore to discover talents. How will the Super Eagles develop with this nonchalant attitude?



“[Cameroon FA president] Samuel Eto’o’s position on grassroots football development is a pointer that he knows the importance of grassroots football growth.



“Pinnick does not understand this because he does not know anything about football. Failure to qualify for the World Cup has exposed the maladministration of the nation’s football.



“Retired internationals like me were discovered in Nigeria and I wonder why the NFF keeps neglecting the domestic scene, which used to be the foundation of the Super Eagles in the past.”



Nigeria were narrowly eliminated from World Cup qualifying after their playoff tie with Ghana ended 1-1 on aggregate, with the Black Stars advancing on the away goals rule.