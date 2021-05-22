Nigeria Army Chief death plus biography of di officers wey die for plane crash

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 22 May 2021

On Friday, news of di death of di Chief of Army Staff for Nigeria, Lieutenant-General Attahiru Ibrahim shake di kontri as tori comot say im die togeda wit 10 oda officers inside military plane crash.



According to di Army, di "Nigeria military officers bin dey on dia way to Kaduna from di kontri capital, Abuja on official trip" wen di incident happun.



Di Army add say "di incident happen as di plane bin dey try to land for bad weather."



Dis na di biography of di officers wey die for di sad incident wey hppun on Friday.



Brigadier-General Mohammed Abdulkadir



Born on 19 April 1971 for Kaduna, late Brig-Gen Mohammed Idris Abdulkadir come from Niger State, North-central Nigeria.



Im become Brig-Gen on 17 August, 2017 and bin be di Chief of Staff to Lt-Gen Attahiru Ibrahim.



Di late Brig-Gen Abdulkadir bin collect honours including di United Nations operations medal alongside oda honours during im service to di Nigerian Army.



Brigadier-General Olatunji Olayinka



Di late Brig-Gen Olatunji Lukman Olayinka come from Ikorodu for Lagos State and dem born am on 13 January 1970.



Before im death, im rise to di rank of Brigadier-General on 10 September, 2017 and bin be di Provost Marshall for di Nigerian Army.



Di Nigerian Army describe di late Brig-Gen Olatunji Olayinka "as calm gentleman, genuinely commited to im duties" as im collect medals of Honour from di United Nations togeda wit many oda medals.



Brigadier-General Abdulrahman Kuliya



Born on 2 February 1968 from Kano, im bin rise to di rank of Brigadier-General for 10 September, 2017 before im die on 21 May, 2021.



Di late Senior officer bin hold Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and Masters Degree for National Resource Strategy as well as Strategy and Security Administration.



Im bin hold position as Chief of Military Intelligence for di Nigerian Intelligence Corp amongst others.



Major Lawal Aliyu Hayat



E come from Zaria local goment area for Kaduna State and dem born am for 11 April, 1979.



Im rise to rank of Major on 27 September, 2017 before im die on 21 May, 2021.



Late Major Lawal bin hold Bachelor of Science degree on Economics and Accounting and bin hold several command positions.



Major Nura Hamza



Dem born Major Nura Hamza on 20 November, 1979 for Kano and e come from Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.



Im attend Bayero University, Kano for 1999-2003 wia im obtain Bachelor of Science Degree for Economics.



Major Hamza also hold Masters Degree in Economics, Business Administration and be associate member of National Accountants of Nigeria.



Im become Major on 2 December, 2015 and bin hold office as acting deputy director of finance before im death.



Flight-Lieutenant Alfred Ayodeji Olufade



Alfred Ayodeji Olufade come from Idomu local goment area of Kogi State and dem born am on 19 February, 1992.



Im join di Nigerian Airforce on 15 August, 2009 and collect promotion to di rank of Fl-Lt on 15 August, 2019.



Fl-Lt Olufade bin get Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from di Nigeria Defense Academy and bin don marry.



Flight-Lieutenant Taiwo Olufemi Asaniyi



Born on 25 February 1992 for Ibadan. E come from Oyo State and join di Nigerian Defense Academy on 14 August, 2010.



Im become pilot officer on 12 September, 2015 before e collect promotion to rank of Flight-Lieutenant on 14 August, 2020.



Fl-Lt Olufade bin get Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from di Nigerian Defense Academy.



Im bin don marry and according to di Air Force, im "love singing and reading."



