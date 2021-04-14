Niger school fire: How 20 children wey trap inside classroom fire incident take die

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

At least 20 children don die afta dem trap inside one fire for one school for Niger capital, Niamey.



E start late on Tuesday afternoon wen di children bin dey for lessons, many inside classrooms dem use straw, wey be dry plant material take build.



Di fire bin block di school gate, so most pupils get to jump di wall to escape. Tori pipo for Reuters quote one teacher union official.



Most of di pupils wey no fit escape dey di school nursery class, officials tok.



Di junior and pre-school wey goment dey run for di Pays Bas district of di city get a mixture of brick and straw-hut classrooms, BBC Hausa Tchima Illa Issoufou report from Niamey.



In total, 28 straw classrooms don completely destroy for di fire and some of di school 30 permanent classrooms damage, she tok.



Fire service commander Sidi Mohamed tell public television say fire-fighters bin quickly arrive di scene , but "di power of di fire dey too much".



Parents dey wait for di Pays Bas Primary School on Wednesday morning to find out about arrangements to bury dia children.



Muslim burials dey usually take place within 24 hours of death.



Teachers' union official Mounkaila Halidou say na about 800 students dey attend di school.



"Those wey die dey mostly in di pre-school," e tok.



E no dey clear yet, wetin cause di fire.



