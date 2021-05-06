Niger attack: Gunmen ‘kill, kidnap over 100 pipo’ for central Nigeria

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Some pipo wey dey stay some communities for Niger state for central Nigeria don tell BBC say gunmen attack dia towns on Wednesday, kill plenti pipo and kidnap over 100.



Wednesday attack dey come just days after govnor of di state Abubakar Bello confam say Boko Haram dey active for im state.



Worst affected by di latest attack na Shadadi town under Mariga local goment wia eyewitnesses say thousands don run away after wetin happun.



According to pipo wey dey for Shadadi, pipo wey dem kill from Wednesday attack reach 100 although Niger state goment never come out to deny di number.



One eyewitness from anoda town tell BBC say di gunmen come in a large number and begin shoot wia dem immediately kill 8 pipo and wounjure 4.



Di resident say most of di pipo for di town don relocate to neighbouring towns like Kontagora.



Commissioner of information for Niger state Sani Idris confam di attack although e say di number of dead and kidnapped no reach 100 as di eyewitnesses dey claim.



E add say, dem still dey compile di figures and di state goment dey seek help from federal goment regarding di insecurity wey dey disturb di state.



For now, e still no dey clear whether na bandits or Boko Haram carry out dis latest attacks as no side don take responsibility yet.



Security palava



Niger state dey among states for Nigeria wey dey face serious security challenges in recent time. For February, gunmen kidnap nearly 50 students from goment science college Kagara wey dey di state.



For same month, gunmen also kidnap 30 travellers on dia way to Minna from Kontagora town including nursing mother.



Na di same issues dey happun for neighbouring Kaduna state wia gunmen on Wednesday release 27 students of college of forestry but anoda 16 students of Greenfield university still dey with dem.



Insecurity palava na big issue for Nigeria at di moment and unlike before wey be say na only North East, now di wahala don enter northwest, north central and oda parts of di kontri.



