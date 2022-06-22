Nigel Pearson reacts to Antoine Semenyo’s Ghana debut

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has expressed delight about Antoine Semenyo’s debut for Ghana.



The enterprising forward made his Ghana debut as a second half substitute against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers early this month.



Semenyo, unfortunately, suffered a shin injury ruling him out of the Central Africa Republic game and the Kirin Cup.



It is said the Ghanaian forward will be out for up to 12 weeks, ruling him out of the first few games of the season, with a return to training expected in early September.



Reacting to the injury, Nigel Pearson expressed delight about Semenyo’s debut for Ghana.



"It's a frustration for him. He had a really good second half of the season and he's an exciting player. But we just have to see how that one goes.



"What's important for him is that he continues to be the type of player, he learned a lot last year when he was out injured, he studies his own game and he's very ambitious. I'm delighted for him and his family that he made his debut for Ghana and his federation were very diligent in making sure they looked after him and that he came back so we could make decisions on how to deal with his shin problem.



"We'll see, I don't know how long he'll be about for at this moment in time but he'll be fine." He told Robins TV.



Semenyo scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in the just-ended Championship campaign.



