Nicosia Kingsley Sarfo named best midfielder in Cypriot top-flight

Sports News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian Kingsley Sarfo has bagged the best midfielder award in the Cypriot league after an outstanding campaign.



The former Malmo FF star started the 2021/22 season with Olympiakos Nicosia before joining APOEL in February this year.



Sarfo, who has been instrumental in APOEL title chase also made the best eleven team in the league.



The Ghana international made 25 appearances in the 2021/22 season, proving four assists in the campaign.



"Yesssss we did it again, I am very happy to be named as the best midfielder in the Cypriot Premier League. Thanks for the maximum support, Apoel Nicosia fans. I love you all," he wrote on Twitter.



Sarfo is yet to decide if he will be returning to parent club Olympiakos Nicosia or he will extend his stay at APOEL.





