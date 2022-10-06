Nico Williams tipped to win La Liga Player of the Month award

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Athletic Club forward Nico Williams is expected to beat Robert Lewandowski and Vinicius to the La Liga Player of the Month award for September.



This is according to Olocip that compared the top 11 players in September and ranked Nico first.



Nico's three goals and an assist during that stretch of the championship, combined with Athletic's three consecutive victories, were enough for him to be named MVP last month by artificial intelligence.



Nico recently made his Spain debut, committing his international future to Spain over Ghana, where his senior brother Inaki Williams plays.



The 20-year-old will be hoping to be named to Spain's World Cup squad in Qatar.



