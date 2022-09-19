Nico Williams honours Spain call-up for Switzerland, Portugal games

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Ghanaian-born-Spanish international, Nico Williams, has reported to Spain's national team camp after receiving his debut call-up for their September matches against Switzerland and Portugal in the Euro Nations League.



The brother of Inaki Williams was one of the players the Ghana Football Association was bent on convincing to play for Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.



The 20-year-old highly-rated forward had previously played for Spain's youth side, but his chances of making it to the senior national team were up in the air.



Nico Williams is one of three debutantes named in coach Luis Enrique's squad for the two matches.



While Nico is with the Spanish national team, his brother Inaki has reported to Black Stars camp in France, honouring his debut call-up ahead of Ghana's pre-World friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



In an interview with TV3 when he visited Ghana, Nico Williams disclosed that he was focused on his club career at Atletico Bilbao and would decide on his international career at the right time.







