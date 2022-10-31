Nico Williams has to make mistakes to learn – Inaki Williams

Sports News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Inaki Williams says his younger brother Nico Williams has to make mistakes to learn as a footballer.



The duo has been in a rich vein of form for Athletic Bilbao. Whiles Inaki has 4 goals in 11 appearances, his younger brother has 3 goals and 4 assists in 11 games.



Despite offering advice to his younger brother, the Black Stars forward says Nico Williams has to make mistakes to learn.



“I try to help him as much as possible, I try to give him the advice that I could have from other references such as Óscar (De Marcos), Iker (Muniain), Aduriz or Gurpegui. I try to help and advise him as much as possible, but he also has to make mistakes to learn from his mistakes” Inaki said.



Meanwhile, the duo has decided to go separate ways at international level. Whiles Inaki has decided to play for Ghana, his younger brother has opted for Spain.



And according to Inaki, their mother will have a decided heart during the World Cup tournament.



“I think it would be more divided, but in the end, because of the family, in this case the majority would go with me, because in the end they live in Ghana and have been raised in Ghana. But the success of either one is joy for either of our families. I think that the one who would have the worst time would be our mother, that she would suffer it and she would have a divided heart” he said.