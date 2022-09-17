You are here: HomeSports2022 09 17Article 1624958

Sports News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nico Williams has a very big future - Rayo Vallecano striker Sergio Camello

Sergio Camello of Rayo Vallecano has complimented his Spain Under 21 teammate Nico Williams, who has recently recorded one of his best games as a rojiblanco in Elche.

"It seems to me that Nico Williams has a very big future," he told ‘Oye Cómo Va‘.

He also stated that Inaki Williams is a very good striker which is why he plays regularly.

"I like him a lot, I would have liked to be a powerful striker with a lot of speed,"

"Efficiency can be changed, the important thing is to have chances, he is a very good striker, he has earned his position with many coaches and that is no coincidence," he ended.