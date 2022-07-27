Nico William scores classy goal for Athletic Bilbao in pre-season friendly against Mainz 05

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward, Nico William was on the scoresheet for Athletic Bilbao in their pre-season friendly against German club Mainz 05.



The Spain-born Ghanaian shot his side into the lead in the 40th minute before the Bundesliga club restored parity through Fernandez in the final minute.



The game which was played in 120 minutes saw the teams go for a mini break after every 30 minutes.



The 19-year-old is expected to play a huge role for the Spanish outfit in the upcoming season.



Nico William broke into the first team of Athletic Club de Bilbao following a run of good performances in the topflight.



His contract with Athletic Club expires in 2024 and will cost Liverpool about €50 million to sign him.



He has attracted interest from several clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.



Nico Williams made 34 La Liga appearances for Athletic Club last season, showing great potential in his breakthrough campaign.



He contributed three goals, scoring two in the Copa del Rey and one in the Super Copa.